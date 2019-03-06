It’s over for Demi Lovato and fashion designer Henry Levy. A source close to the Tell Me You Love Me singer confirmed to People that the Demi and designer are no longer in a relationship – after four months of dating. Demi, 26, and Henry, 27, kept their relationship low profile. Although they never publicly confirmed their love, the Confident singer would sneak pictures of the designer onto her Instagram stories. Most recently, the songstress shared a cute picture of the duo – cuddled up for Valentine’s Day.

Demi Lovato and deisgner Henry Levy have split after four months of dating Photo: Instagram/@ddlovato

The pair made their romance Instagram official in December. Demi shared a picture of her and Henry packing on the PDA on a private flight. In the clip, the Heart Attack singer looks into the camera, before she leans over to give her beau a kiss. The Enfants Riches Déprimés founder and Demi were first spotted together in November – following her stay in rehab.

MORE: Demi Lovato makes and inspiring return to Instagram

The Sorry Not Sorry songstress spent her first weekend out of the treatment facility with her ex, smiling and enjoying each other’s company at Beverly Hills sushi hotspot Matsuhisa. Demi and Henry were spotted again – the following month – sharing a kiss outside of Nobu in Malibu. It was first reported that the designer was Demi’s sober companion, but recent sources have shared that information isn’t true.

The singer and Henry were first spotted together in November Photo: The Grosby Group

The Disney Channel alum’s relationship was he first since split with ex-boyfriend Wilmer Valderrama. The pair were together from 2010-2016. Love appears to be far from Demi’s brain as she is taking care of her health. On Tuesday, March 5, the singer shared a hilarious video of her knocking her trainer’s tooth out during a training session at the Unbreakable Gym. “Holy s – t I literally knocked @jayglazer’s tooth out during training this morning – while he was wearing a mouth piece!!! Hahahaha sorry (not sorry) Jay!!!”