Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard have taken adulting to a whole new level by opening up their first company, Hello Bello, which offers premium baby and plant-based products at low prices. The couple took to social media to announce that after years of working on this company they are beyond thrilled to put it out into the world.

In the video, Kristen states that she thought of the items while Dax handled pricing, making it the perfect balance of premium products and low prices. Check out your local Walmart to try out these premium star items for yourself!