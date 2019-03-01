Meet the lead actress of the 'Jane the Virgin' spin-off Jacqueline Grace Lopez

Jane the Virgin’s spin-off show is coming to life with the help of this new actress! Jaqueline Grace Lopez has been cast as the lead in the Jane the Novelas series. Jaqueline took to her Instagram to share the news on Thursday, February 28. “Beyond blessed. It takes hard work. But this. T H I S Makes it all worth it. I cannot wait to share this story with you The script is AMAZING. The producting team feels like family. I am the luckest girl in the world. Let’s do this. #comingsoon #acress #hollywood #hustle #janethenovela #thecw.”

Jacqueline Grace Lopez will star in Jane the Novelas Photo: Instagram@jgracelopez

Jaqueline will play the show’s lead, Estela, an art curator on the rise who is forced to live a double life after a shocking secret forces her to change her life. In January, the CW confirmed the news of the series calling it: “A novela anthology series in the tradition of Jane the Virgin, where each season is based on a different fictional novel “written by” Jane Villanueva and narrated by the author herself.” The statement continued: “The first installment takes place at a Napa Valley Vineyard, where family secrets (and family members) don’t stay buried for long.”

ALL THE FIERCE LATINAS THAT ATTENDED THE MISS BALA PREMIERE

Gina Rodriguez, who has played the series lead for the last five seasons, made the special announcement with the help of her on-screen son. We got good news from the CW! Jane will be birthing a SPIN OFF!!!!! Jane The Novelas,” she wrote on Instagram. The 34-year-old star also confirmed that she is lending her voice to the series and signed on the be an executive producer. Jane the Virgin will end this year – after a five season run.

MORE: Gina Rodriguez explains why two is the magic number for Time's Up

In 2017, the Carmen Sandiego star opened up about the impact the series has had on Latina representation. “What is so amazing about Jane the Virgin isn't just that Jane is a Latina, but she's a woman," she said. "You can never tell us that we are not profitable. You can never tell us that people do not want to see our stories."