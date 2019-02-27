The Kardashians don't seem to have a problem getting the finer things and life – as a quick peek at any of the family members' Instagram profiles will attest. And, sure, money may not buy them love. But it definitely helps makes sure that each and every Kardashian-Jenner family celebration is appropriately fabulous.

Here's a look at some of the moments when the Kardashian family has put the “extra” in extravagant.

Whether it’s a baby shower, a baby’s first birthday, or a holiday like Christmas, Easter or Halloween, for this famous family, the first priority is making sure everything is glamorous and lux.

So if you want your next big bash to be as extra as humanly possible, have no fear. Simply ask yourself, "what would the Kardashians do?"