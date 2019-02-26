Pro-athlete, daring fashionista, mom - is there anything Serena Williams can't do?

Serena Williams has dominated the tennis championship world for as long as anyone can remember. Through her own effort and perseverence, her name has became synonymous with achievement, eliteness and power. Apart from taking over the tennis courts, Serena has also challenged herself with new adventures, the least of which has been becoming a mom!

Serena has beautifully shown us, through example, that just anyone who has enough determination and willpower can achieve anything. Today, the tennis star pro-athlete owns her own clothing brand, Serena, has a beautiful daughter with husband Alexis Ohanian (co-founder of Reddit), has presented at the Academy Awards Oscars and counts the Duchess of Susssex as one of her besties. Lucky Meghan Markle!

This gal takes not only the Grand Slam titles home, but the superstar ones too!