Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper delivered a steamy performance of Shallow from their hit film A Star is Born at the Oscars on Sunday night. It’s evident the 32-year-old singer and the 44-year-old actor have amazing chemistry as they’ve built a special bond following their roles for the classic film. That all was reflected during their killer performance where the two gave it their best in front of thousands of viewers – including his girlfriend, and mother of his child - Irina Shayk.

Lady Gaga and Bradley Hooper performed Shallow from their hit film A Star is Born

As their musical number came to an end, the pair gazed lovingly into each other’s eyes just as they would when they played their roles in the movie, except this time they weren’t in character. Minutes later the song was named the winner in the Best Original Song category and the singer-actress thanked her co-star for believing in her. “Bradley, there is not a single person on the planet that I could’ve sang this song with me but you. Thank you for believing in us. Thank you so much,” she said.

MORE: From infamous meat dress to beautiful Valentino, Lady Gaga is fashion royalty

The two have grown a special bond since working together

Their moment on stage was undoubtedly one of the most-talked-about from last night, and some even saw it as a possible declaration of love which sounds a bit extraordinary given Bradley was there with his girl, and the love birds even showed some PDA during the red carpet. However, the Internet has no filter when it comes to the private lives of celebs and things can easily be taken out of context. They were, after all, solely performing, right?

Bradley was accompannied to the Oscars by his girlfriend and mother of his child, Irina Shayk, and his mom

MORE: PDA Alert: These couples heated up the red carpet!

Just last week it came to light that the Million Reasons singer and her now ex-fiancé, Christian Carino, had broken off their engagement. News of their engagement was first announced when Lady Gaga referred to Christian as her fiancé during the Elle Women in Hollywood event in October 2018.