The 2019 Premio Lo Nuestro awards have finally arrived! The 31st annual show was held at the AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami, Florida, where the world’s best Latinx stars quite literally shook the arena with their talent. Marc Anthony opened the awards with a surprise performance by debuting a new song titled Tu Vida en la Mía. But there were even more surprises—Ozuna was crowned with the most awards of the night (9 wins!), beating out Dominican superstar Natti Natasha who was up for fifteen nominations.

MORE: Premio Lo Nuestro: Every red carpet moment you didn’t see on television

One of the night’s most incredible (and memorable!) moments of the night was when Daddy Yankee, one of reggaeton’s pioneering artists, was honored for his contribution to the genre. Another highlight was when Thalía, Natti Natasha and Lali Esposito gave an explosive performance that had all the guests dancing along and at the edge of their seats. Meanwhile, Alejandro Sanz performed his new track Back in the City with the help of Nicky Jam. It was a night to remember!