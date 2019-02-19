Eva Longoria’s baby boy – isn’t such a baby anymore. The Overboard actress took to her Instagram to celebrate little Santiago’s latest milestone. “My little angel turned 8 months yesterday and it all going to fast!! He’s moving and shaking now [baby emoji] #BabyBaston.” Eva holds the phone as Santiago scoots across the floor on his hands and knees to grab a toy ball. “He’s crawling ya’ll…he’s on the move. On the move,” the proud mommy says. In another clip – posted on her Instagram stories, Eva shares a sweet moment with her boy.

Eva Longoria's son celebrated a special milestone Photo: Instagram/@evalongoria

“Papa, who’s eight months today,” she asked Santiago as she tries to each a remote. Eva and her husband José Bastón welcomed Santiago in June. Since baby boy Baston has made his arrival, the first time mom has kept fans up to date with all of his milestones. Earlier this month, the Grand Hotel producer and her little boy shared a special milestone with her followers. “Hey everybody I got my second tooth! [tooth emoji],” the 43-year-old wrote next to a photo of Santiago flashing a grin and putting his new teeth on display.

Santiago and Eva have also shared a ton of other first with her fans. Eva has shared everything from Santi’s first veggies, first holidays and his first day on the set with his mother. In December, Eva opened up about her family’s love for the new addition and the special joy he has brought.

“He’s the most beautiful baby in the world,” the Desperate Housewives star said during an appearance on the Today Show. “Everything’s great. My husband has three children already so this addition to the family has been such a beautiful blessing. Baby’s bring out so much love in people. A lot of fun having that new energy in the family.”