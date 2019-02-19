This little girl is a forever mood! An adorable little girl is taking over the Internet, after her mom shared a video of her in her element – busting a move on YouTube. “Our almost two-year-old little girl loves to dance, and after being inspired by another little girl dancing, we caught the most epic hair blowing, corn dog eating, Beyoncé dancing video,” Brooke Mooney posted on her YouTube channel.

A little girl is a viral sensation after a video shows her dancing to Crazy in Love Photo: Getty Images

In the clip, the adorable little girl dances happily on the counter as she nibbles on a corn dog and dances along to Beyoncé and Jay Z’s hit, Crazy in Love. The little lady is dressed in a yellow sweater and jeans as she shows off her dance moves. In true Queen Bey fashion, the tot has a fan that blows her blonde tresses to the side as she dances to the music. The 45-second clip ends as the little girl giggles and smiles into the camera. Twitter user Brecken Fowler, who is the little girl’s uncle took to the social media site to share the video.

“My niece loves some @beyonce.” Since the original tweet was posted, it has gotten over 62,000 retweets and 236,000 likes. The YouTube video of the mini dancing Queen has gotten over 18,000 views and counting. Fellow social media users have shared their thoughts on the video. One user had the perfect idea for attire when she attends another Beyoncé concert. “I want to wear this video on a shirt to the next #Beyonce concert.”

Another user wasn’t just impressed with the moves, but the props too. “The wind and the corn dog really do it for me[laughing emoji].” All the positive attention has been great for Brecken and his family. Brecken has started a campaign on Twitter to get the attention of Ellen DeGeneres so that his niece can show off her moves live on TV for the world.