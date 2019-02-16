Let the Valentine's showdown begin! Eva Longoria and her husband José Bastón have taken #couplegoals to another level. The pair threw on their sneakers and embarked on an action-packed adventure over Valentine’s Day weekend, in which they enlisted in a “Couples War.” The 43-year-old star brought her fans along for the ride, updating Instagram Story with fun videos throughout the friendly festivites. “Alright, here we go, you guys!” she said in the first of the series. “Taking it very seriously. Couples war weekend is beginning with a water balloon toss.”

Los Bastones are ready to rumble!

Eva and José represented their family team by donning green cut-off shirts that read: “Los Bastones.” The challenging weekend events, included: a water balloon toss, a hilarious round of dizzy bat and an epic wheelbarrow race. The Grand Hotel Producer couldn't resist sharing the dizzy bat video to her actual page later, writing: “A little highlight from #CouplesWar weekend.”

The dizzy bat clip featured actor Amaury Nolasco hilariously spinning out into a bush as everyone laughed. “This was amazing!!!! Hahaha,” Wilmer Valderrama commented on the post. At this, Eva replied: “omg I’m still peeing from laughter!” Zoe Saldana also slid into the conversation, leaving a bunch of crying-laughing emojis.

MORE: J.Lo drops over $24,000 on A-Rod's Valentine

Couples war weekend had a strong list of participants, also including Eva and José’s friends Alina Gutierrez Peralta, who Eva works with on the Global Gift Foundation, and fellow couple Claudia Zapata and Sean Elliott. Claudia gave us a closer look at the official scoreboard, which showed that there were six teams and four official categories of events.

Valentine's Day weekend scoreboard

After a frenzied Friday, the couples got an easy start on Saturday with some morning yoga. “It doesn’t count toward couple’s war points,” Eva revealed to the camera, "which really makes me sad because I’m good at it.” She then took everyone through their daily schedule of the competition.

MORE: Eva Longoria reveals her favorite thing to do with baby Santi and it's beyond cute!

“We got another big day here at couples war!” she said excitedly into the camera. “We got our backgammon tournament, more minute to win it games, we have wine tasting and we have the newlywed game!” Go, team Bastón!