Ever since the news broke that Richard Gere and his wife Alejandra Silva have welcomed their first child, celebrity baby fans have been waiting to find out what the couple have called the new member of their family. Now, just a few days after revealing the little one's arrival, HOLA! has the scoop on his name - Alexander Gere. Bearing in mind that he'll be growing up under the influence of two cultures, it's logical his parents have given him a name that is appropriate in both. It's also a sweet tribute to his mom Alejandra.

Alexander is not only a traditional Anglo-Saxon name, it's also easy to pronounce in Spanish. Also, its shortened form, Alex, sounds natural in both languages. Time will tell if he'll be known as Alex or Alexander. The baby boy is the second child for both parents - Pretty Woman star Richard is also dad to Homer James Jigme, 18 years old, while Alejandra is mom to six-year-old Albert.

The couple said "I do" last spring during a dream wedding which was an HOLA! world exclusive. The ceremony took place at the actor's ranch on the outskirts of New York. “I am the happiest man in the universe, how could I not be?" Said Richard on his wedding day. "I am married to a beautiful woman who is smart, sensitive, committed to helping people, fun, patient, who knows how to forgive, a great cook who makes the best salads in the world. Alejandra meditates, is a vegetarian, a great mother, has the touch of an angel... and is also Spanish! The land of kings and queens, of Cervantes and Buñuel ... Insuperable!" For her part Alejandra was equally overcome with emotion on the couple's special day. She said: "The truth is that I never thought I would find a man so perfect for me. I have no words to describe my happiness!"

Although the couple prefer to keep their private life mostly out of the spotlight, they have been inclined to share some of their happiest moments with their social media followers - including their pregnancy announcement. Alejandra shared a picture on Instagram which showed the Dalai Lama touching her baby bump and bestowing a blessing. "We couldn't announce it before telling HH Dalai Lama," she said in the caption.

Cupids arrow struck in 2014 when the Hollywood star was staying in the exclusive hotel en Positano, on the Amalfi coast that belonged to Alejandra's family and which she also managed. The pair, who were both going through divorces, lived thousands of miles apart - he in New York, she in Madrid - and had 33 years between them. But no obstacle stood in the way of their blossoming romance - and the rest, as they say, is history.

