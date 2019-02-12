It's easy to forget that Kylie Jenner is just a 21-year-old girl. She owns a billion-dollar company, she's a mother (shout out to Stormi!), and she is may or may not be married to rap star Travis Scott. She pretty much has life figured out.

And yet, she still manages to make time to look absolutely flawless. From her glam outfits to her pristine makeup, the beauty mogul has made her style iconic both on Instagram and IRL.

Kylie works it for the 'gram

One of her favorite ways to get dolled up? Changing up her hairstyle. Whether it's short or long, Kylie will always switch up the shade of her hair to electric blues, pastel pinks and pretty much every color of the rainbow.

Check out the video for the ultimate hair inspiration that might be exactly what you need to finally take the plunge and dye your hair!