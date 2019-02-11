On Sunday night, the Grammy Awards held its long-awaited ceremony rewarding the year's best in music. The 61st installment of the show took place at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, and brought together some of the most outstanding singers and stars, from Ricky Martin to Jennifer Lopez and Lady Gaga – and even a special appearance from former First Lady Michelle Obama. On a night of glamour and music, these are the stars who took home the most coveted awards of the night:

Record of the Year:

This is America: Childish Gambino

Album of the Year:

Golden Hour: Kacey Musgraves

Best New Artist:

Dua Lipa

Song of the Year:

This is America: Childish Gambino

Best Pop Solo Performance:

Joanne (Where do you think you’re goin’?): Lady Gaga

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance:

Shallow: Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album:

My Way: Willie Nelson

Best Pop Vocal Album:

Sweetener: Ariana Grande

Best Rap Song:

God's Plan: Drake

Best Urban Contemporary Album:

Everything is love: The Carters

Best Rap Album:

Invasion of Privacy: Cardi B

Best R&B Album:

H.E.R: H.E.R

Best Rock Album:

From the fires: Greta Van Fleet

Best Country Album:

Golden Hour: Kacey Musgraves

Best Latin Pop Album:

Sincera: Claudia Brant

Best Soundtrack: