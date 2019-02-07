Motherhood took a toll on Cardi B. The Money rapper welcomed her daughter Kulture Kiari in July 2018 – and felt the effects on her mental health. “I thought I was going to avoid it,” she told Harper’s Bazaar about her bout with postpartum depression. “When I gave birth, the doctor told me about postpartum, and I was like ‘Well, I’m doing good right now, I don’t think that’s going to happen.’ But out of nowhere, the world was heavy on my shoulders."

Cardi B shared that she suffered from postpartum depression after the birth of her daughter

The 26-year-old has embraced the change that has come since welcoming her daughter with husband Offset. “I just wanna be home all the time. I don't care about going out anymore,” she said. “The things that I thought matter, it didn't really matter. I'm just so focused on my kid. I don't be sad for long because whenever I'm with my baby, it's like, 'Yeah, whatever. F–k everybody.'” While the birth of her daughter brought much happiness, the Bodak Yellow rapper’s 2018 ended on a sour note.

The I Like It rapper covers the March edition of Harper's Bazaar

After a year of marriage, Cardi and the Migos member called it quits in December, following reports of his infidelity. “I decided on my own. Nobody makes my decisions about my life but me,” she said on the choice to end her marriage. “I didn’t want to go to marriage counseling. He suggested it, but it’s like, ‘I don’t want to go.’ There’s no counselor or nothing that could make me change my mind.” There may, or may not, be a chance of reconciliation.

Cardi said that she didn't want to seek counseling in her marriage with Offset

“I don’t think so,” she said. “Who knows? You never know, you can never tell.” For now, the five-time Grammy nominee is looking forward to a positive year ahead, with her favorite things. Her daughter and money. “I feel like my life is a fairy tale and I’m a princess — rags to riches, people trying to sabotage. Before, I cared about everything—relationship, gossip. Now I don’t feel like I have the time to please people. I don’t care about anything anymore—just my career and my kid. Well, I care about my career because of my money.”