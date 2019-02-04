How romantic - the love between Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez has hit a new milestone. This Sunday the famous couple celebrated their two-year anniversary. To commemorate the occasion, the Dinero singer sent an emotional message to her man through Instagram, where she shared a series of photos that summed up the best moments they’ve spent together in the last two years.

"Two years of laughter. Two years of fun. Two years of adventures. Of excitement of growing and learning. Of true friendship And so much love!! You make my world a more beautiful safe and stable place... in the midst of our ever-changing, ever-moving life... you make me feel like a teenager starting out all over again... Every time I think I have you pegged, you surprise me in the most wonderful ways reminding me how blessed I am to have found you now in this moment at this time... our time... Te Amo Macho... #atapontheshoulder #2years", wrote the actress.

The couple - who don't hold back on public declarations of love - started dating in 2017 after meeting at an event in LA. Shortly after, A-Rod attended Jennifer's show in Las Vegas, All I Have, and since then they’ve been inseparable and are one of the most famous couples in Hollywood right now.

Alex has a great relationship with Emme and Max, the ten-year-old twins that J.Lo had with Marc Anthony. Likewise, Jennifer gets along well with her boyfriend’s daughters, Natasha and Ella, who already treat the On the Floor singer’s kids like their own siblings.

This is not the first time the singer has declared how much she loves her better half. In fact, the pair are very open about their relationship on social media any chance they get. And it's not just love they share - but also #fitnessgoals! At the end of last month the pair encouraged their friends and followers to accept the 10-Day Challenge (#10daychallenge) which consisted of going 10 days without consuming sugar or carbs… and the results were incredible!