Georgina Rodríguez is in mourning. Our sister publication, HOLA.com has confirmed that her father, Jorge Eduardo Rodríguez Gorjón, has died at the age of 70. Georgina’s father suffered from complications related to a stroke he suffered two-and-a-half years ago. To be with her family in her moment of grief, a few days ago Cristiano Ronaldo’s girlfriend flew to Argentina. As a professional soccer player, Jorge Eduardo traveled to Spain to coach Jacetano football club, part of a first division regional in Aragón.

Georgina lost her father, who suffered complications related to a stroke he suffered two-and-a-half years ago

Years later, he became involved with other teams, which is why even though Georgina is originally from Argentina, she spent some of her early childhood years in Spain.

At the beginning of the week, Georgina caught the attention of her followers with a post that showed she was in her native Argentina. “Destiny’s tantrums,” she wrote while noting that she was in Buenos Aires at the same date and time in which she was born 25 years before.

Even though she found herself in a devastating family situation, the model posted a simple message supporting her boyfriend and the father of her daughter, Alana Martina. Her words were came after Cristiano's team, Juventus, suffered a loss Wednesday after being eliminated during the quarter finals of the Italy Cup.

There's no question that family is very important to Georgina.

There’s no question that family is very important to Georgina. This is often demonstrated when the model isn't afraid to post sweet moments that show her motherly side. In addition to their daughter Alana, Georgina has formed a family next to Cristiano’s other children – Cristiano Ronaldo Jr. and his twins, Mateo and Eva María. “My life revolves around the little ones in the house, my family, my friends, my studies and sports,” Georgina told HOLA! after giving birth to her daughter in December of 2017.

The model has created a lovely home alongside Cristiano in which she is dedicated to playing and enjoying time with the kids. Georgina is fascinated with her role as a mother and she doesn’t think twice about showing the world that the little ones love each other and have fun at home. A few months ago, she posted a sweet video in which Mateo would not stop kissing his little sister, Alana. “Mom and dad teach us that love is the most important thing in life. That’s why they give each other lots of little kisses,” wrote Georgina while describing the cute family moment.

