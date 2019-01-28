After celebrating a romantic wedding last December 23, Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth made their first public appearance as husband and wife this weekend. The 26-year-old singer and the actor, 29, attended the 16th Annual G’Day USA Gala together in Culver City in Los Angeles, which paid tribute to some of the best Australian movie, television, music and sports artists’ contributions to the relationship between the United States and Australia.

The Hunger Games actor was one of the honored that night and attended the gala in the company of his now wife. The pair were very affectionate at the event, which shows that they are still as in love as they were day one. Loving gestures, enamored looks and words whispered into each other’s ears… they did not stop fawning over each other, which reaffirms that they are still in one of the most beautiful phases of their relationship.

The Wrecking Ball singer appeared at the event in a suggestive black velvet dress with a plunging neckline and a sexy side-opening that was knotted around her neck and sported silver chains to match her bracelets and her necklace. She also donned some strappy sandals with very high heels. To complete her look, Miley wore very flattering makeup, with black eyeliner and bold red lipstick; she wore her hair in loose, effortless waves to emulate relaxed vibes. “Date night ❤️ OUT and ready to party with the MR.”, the singer captioned her Instagram post of her with her husband.

RELATED: Miley Cyrus Pens Sweet Letter to Liam Hemsworth

RELATED: Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth Dance to 'Uptown Funk'

As expected, her 81 million Instagram followers were quick to react, gaining more than 3 million likes and thousands of supportive comments. “Congratulations on the wedding,” “A beautiful couple,” “I love,” “What a beautiful photo,” “You guys are perfect,” “I’m so happy you got married,” “Blessings,” and “You were made for each other,” are some of the comments fans left on her last post.

A couple of days ago, a rumor was swirling that the couple is expecting their first child. However, the artist herself denied this information in a very creative way. “I’m not ‘Egg-xpecting’ but it’s ‘Egg-celent’ to hear everyone is so ‘Happy For Us’ .... we’re happy for us too! ‘Egg-cited’ for this next chapter in our lives.... Now, can everyone leave me alone and go back to staring at an egg.”, Cyrus wrote on her Twitter account referencing a photo of an egg that went viral and broke the record for the most-liked photo on Instagram.