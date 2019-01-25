Khloe Kardashian is demonstrating that she's a great mom (and aunt). The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star does it all – she is teaching her baby True Thompson the power of a Hermès Birkin bag, she throws Insta-worthy cupcake parties for all the Kardashian-Jenner babies. And now, she's making sure her baby – along with the next generation of the Kardashian-Jenner clan including Chicago, Stormi, and Dream – is bilingual. This week, Khloe took the kids out to a baby development class where they are learning how to speak, sing and honestly move in Spanish (yes, Spanish!).

Khloe Kardashian took her daughter True Thompson and nieces Chicago, Stormi and Dream to a baby class, where they are learning to sing and speak in Spanish Photo: Instagram/khloekardashian

Khloe shared photos and videos of her trip to the baby class, and it's all very adorable. She's sitting with True as the class sings Wheels on the Bus. True is pretty calm at this point while her mom mimes the motions to the songs, but when the class starts to sing in Spanish, the nine-month old really gets fired up.

MORE: Khloe Kardashian fits daughter True inside this more than $50,000 Hermès, and clearly she's happy

The song that caused such a reaction was a Portuguese tune about elephants. Little True even starts banging on a drum along with the rest of the children. And it's hard to miss that tiny elephant hat she's wearing. Adorable.

In the videos, you can also spot True's cousins Chicago, Stormi and Dream. Later this year, expect another Kardashian baby to join in on the Spanish fun. Earlier this month, Kim Kardashian revealed that she's expecting her fourth baby via surrogate in the spring.