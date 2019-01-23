Another day, another viral challenge! Star on the rise Yalitza Aparicio is the latest A-lister to go viral. And sure, it's because she's a mega-talented and Oscar-nominated actress who impressed both critics an audiences with her breakout role in Alfonso Cuaron's widely-popular flick Roma, but it's also because Netflix released the cutest photos of the 25-year-old starlet when she was just a little girl. Said photos were so adorable that they spawned the #YalitzaChallenge, where people share childhood photos of themselves.

Earlier this week, the Netflix Film Twitter account released a few photos of Yalitza as a little girl. One shows her dressed up in a furry dog costume. While another sees her as the school's flag escort (which is an honor bestowed to those kids with the highest grades in Mexico). "Okay, so I uncovered some childhood photos of @YalitzaAparicio and there are NO WORDS. How is she so pure?!," the tweet read.

And people were instantly obsessed with little Yalitza. Fans began to post sweet pictures of themselves as children. One Mexican fan posted a picture of herself wearing a similar getup as Yalitza and wrote, "lol crazy how every mexican child has pics like this!!" Another fan shared photos of himself while praising the challenge. "Apparently there's a wonderfully named #YalitzaChallenge going on and I'm so here for it," he wrote. The Netflix film account applauded all the throwback pictures: "I'm sobbing looking at the photos you guys are sharing of you as children for the #YalitzaChallenge. I can't even call it a glow up because you all were adorable then, and are adorable now."

Besides inspiring the people to share old photos, the Roma actress has also inspired the Latinx community with her work, especially Latina women. “For me, it’s very important,” she told HOLA! USA. “I know that I am a gate opener and it’s wonderful to inspire so many women to keep trying.” And her overnight success was quite the surprise. “When I did the film, I never expected that after wrapping up all the shooting, all these red carpets and all these interviews were going to happen,” she shared.

The viral challenge is more evidencre of how Yalitza's star is rising at a meteoric rate. Jessica Alba just declared her love for the rising star. It seems no one is immune to the power of Yalitza.