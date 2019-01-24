Salma Hayek is currently in London living out winter dreams enjoying the snow, sipping on hot cappuccinos, and never having a bad hair day. But before she crossed the pond, the Mexican actress was living 👏🏼 her 👏🏼 best 👏🏼 life on a sunny island –meditating, flaunting her sizzling figure (and bathing suits) and going makeup free. To reminisce, the brunette beauty shared a throwback photo of herself.

On Wednesday, Salma Hayek posted a sizzling photo of herself wearing a sexy one-piece leopard print swimsuit on the beach Photo: Instagram/salmahayek

In the photo, the 52-year-old actress is wearing a sexy one-piece leopard print swimsuit by designer Melissa Odabash with matching leopard print shades. "Dressing for freezing London makes me crave some beach glam," she wrote as the caption for the sultry photo that sees her putting her hands behind her head in a seductive pose. She also translated the message to Spanish: "Este frio de Londres hace que se me antoje otra vez la playa."

Besides this post, The Hitman's Bodyguard actress has been posting a slew of pictures and videos from her tropical vacation in the last few weeks. "Listening to the song of water," she wrote in the caption for a video where she's seen swimming in the ocean while wearing a sleek one-piece suit.

The Mexican actress is currently in "freezing London" and is reminiscing her vacation days Photo: Instagram/salmahayek

In the past, the brunette beauty has been honest about her age and life as a woman in her fifties. “I will sometimes say, ‘I am 50 years old! Why do I have to look good? I already got my guy!,’" she told The Edit. "But then, I don’t want to lose the guy, either.” Well, if her current bathing suit game is any indication, Salma has nothing to worry about.