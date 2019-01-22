Selena Gomez spent the holiday weekend celebrating love! The Wolves singer and a few of her friends threw BFF Courtney Barry a bridal shower. The bride-to-be took to her Instagram to share a shot of seven polaroid pictures from the special day. “A few of my perfect girls threw me a perfect shower,” she captioned the picture. Selena, who wore a bright red dress for the party, made an appearance in a couple of the photos. In one, she is all smiles as she stands in between Courtney and two of their friends. In another, she poses for a lovely group shot.

Selena threw best friend Courtney Barry a bridal shower Photo: Instagram/@selenagomez

Selena didn’t share any pictures from the event on her personal social media. However, the Taki Taki singer was spotted showing off her ring pop “bling bling” on one of her friend’s Instagram stories. The outdoor party also included white floral arrangements, white balloons and plenty of photo ops. The 26-year-old’s latest outing comes a week after she made her return to Instagram.

MORE: Selena Gomez proves why she is the perfect BFF with this gift

Selena took to her account to share an update with her fans, after taking four months away from social media. “It’s been awhile since you have heard from me, but I wanted to wish everyone a happy new year and to thank you for your love and support. Last year was definitely a year of self-reflection, challenges and growth,” she wrote next to a series of photos. “It’s always those challenges which show you who you are and what you are capable of overcoming. Trust me, it’s not easy, but I am proud of the person I am becoming and look forward to the year ahead. Love you all.”

MORE: Selena Gomez offers words of kindness as she takes social media break

Selena, who recently spent some time with BFF Taylor Swift, spent the later part of 2018 checked into a mental health facility where she worked on issues with her physical and mental health. The Back to You singer resurfaced, ahead of the Christmas holiday, during a snowy getaway to Big Bear Lake, with friends.