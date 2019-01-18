Fit fam! Arnold Schwarzenegger’s son Joseph Baena just proved how much he’s taking after his father. The 21-year-old channeled the actor in a new post-gym Instagram photo. “Just a lil thicc,” the Terminator star's son captioned the photo. In the pic, Joseph wears nothing but a pair of black shorts and sneakers as he flexes in the gym. The pose was made famous by his Arnold in 1976, after he took home the prize in the Mr. Olympia bodybuilding competition. After Joseph posed for the photo, he took to his Instagram stories to share an update from his gym session.

Arnold Schwarzenegger's son Joseph Baena hit his father's siganture pose after a session at the gym Photo: Instagram/@projoe2

“The quad/hamstring line is starting to come in,” Joseph captioned the video that shows him lifting extreme weights. In the follow up, Joseph posted a photo featuring his father guiding him by a piece of exercise equipment. "Always 100% especially when the boss is around,” he wrote. Joseph’s Instagram page is full of chronicles from his time in the gym. The fitness guru regularly shares pictures hitting the weights and flexing his muscles for his over 20 thousand followers to see.

Last year, Joseph teased his and his father’s fitness habits with a cheeky birthday post. “Happy Birthday to the man that’s always pumped! Love you dad.” In November, Arnold’s youngest son documented his progress with a video. “It’s only the beginning #progress #classicphysique,” he captioned the video of him flexing his muscles after a session. While Joseph is hitting the gym, the 71-year-old former bodybuilder has shared that he has changed his workout since his intense fitness days. “Squatting and all those kind of like heavy leg exercises, I can’t do anymore,” he told Men’s Health magazine last year.

Arnold took the title for Mr. Olympia in 1976 Photo: Getty Images

“My knees are shot. I have to protect my knees because I want to go skiing.” He continued: The machines that you have today, I wish that I could have used them in addition to what I did because they’re really amazing. A guy like myself who had shoulder surgery, hip surgery, knee surgery — they can always find an exercise around the injury that I could do. So I cannot do dumbbell lateral raises anymore, but I can go and find the machine that does exactly the same thing and I have no pain.”