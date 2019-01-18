It's official! World's cutest couple Alexa and Carlos PenaVega are expecting their second child! The two, who were married in 2014, welcomed their first baby Ocean together two years ago in December 2016. Now, they're adding another member to the PenaVega family. Both announced the happy news to their fans on social media in the most adorable way.

Alexa and Carlos PenaVega announced the two are expecting their second child together Photo: Instagram/vegaalexa

The Colombian actress took to her Instagram the share the news. "Holy Moly!!! Guys!!! We are having another baby!!!! Do we wake Ocean up and tell him??!!" Alexa captioned the photo of herself, Carlos and baby Ocean. She and her husband excitedly hold the pregnancy test up, while (in true baby fashion) Ocean sleeps in his stroller. "Beyond blessed and excited to continue growing this family!!! Get ready for a whole new set of adventures!!! #ClearblueConfirmed #ClearbluePartner."

Carlos also announced the exciting news in an Instagram post. "It’s HAPPENING... AGAIN! WE’RE HAVING ANOTHER BABY!!! 2019 another PenaVega is joining the family! This year we will officially be able to say we have “kids”! Our minds are blown and we are beyond blessed and excited for our growing family!!! Let the journey begin!!! #ClearbluePartner #ClearblueConfirmed."

Besides being the younger sibling to two-year-old Ocean, this baby will also bring the whole PenaVega family closer together. Alexa revealed how much more meaningful life became after she had Ocean. "He’s really just become a part of what we’ve always done and not much has changed there," Alexa told ET. "You just get a lot less sleep. But I just feel so much more love now. I’ve become so much more emotional about things. I have a deeper connection with Carlos just because of Ocean."