While the rest of us are still hooked on the #10yearchallenge and ogling at celeb and royal before and after pics, Georgina Rodriguez is out there being the best girlfriend to Cristiano Ronaldo. The professional soccer player just scored big, winning the Suppercoppa Italiana with his team Juventus. And the first one cheering him on? His lovely girlfriend.

Georgina Rodriguez took to Instagram to share a heartfelt message to her boyfriend Cristiano Ronaldo after his big win at the Suppercoppa Italiana

The 24-year-old mother took to Instagram to share the news. "Congratulations my love! We are so proud of you!," Georgina captioned the collage that features Cristiano holding up and kissing the trophy along with a photo of the entire team. "@cristiano, always so you. We love you and congratulations to team Juventus," she continued.

MORE: Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez have the cutest third wheel during date night

And it was so Cristiano. The 33-year-old player scored the only (and winning) goal in the game against AC Milan, marking his 16th goal of the season. Besides this heartfelt message on the 'gram, Georgina is also known to celebrate and cheer him on IRL during his games.

Back at home, it's a full house for the lovely couple with Cristiano's children—Cristiano Ronaldo Jr., twins Eva and Mateo, and his youngest daughter, Alana, who he shares with Georgina. In the past, the young mother has opened up about becoming a family person. "I love children, nature, animals," she told HOLA! USA. "I have a cat, who's now three, who is my best friend. I love surrounding myself with people who inspire me to be a better person every day, and who bring good energy."