While it was speculated that Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are expecting their fourth child, we didn't know if it was a boy or a girl – until now! Not only did the beauty mogul and reality star confirm that they are indeed expanding their family, she also revealed that the new baby will be a boy!

Appearing on Watch What Happens Live on Monday night, Kim acknowledged that her and Kanye's children, five-year-old North, three-year-old Saint and 11-month-old Chicago, will be joined by a baby brother, who is due "soon". Host Andy Cohen asked the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, "Are you working on another child?", to which Kim responded: "We are!" She also confessed that she let the news slip over the holidays while celebrating maybe a bit too much. "I got drunk at our Christmas party and told people and I can’t remember who I told," she laughed.

Kim and Kanye's children North, Saint and Chicago will be joined by a baby brother Photo: Kim Kardashian/Instagram

It was reported earlier this month that the celebrity power couple, who had used a surrogate previously with the birth of Chicago, once again were turning to a gestational carrier. Kim had suffered complications during her pregnancies with eldest children North and Saint, and wasn't able to get pregnant again. It was then that she and Kanye enlisted a surrogate for baby #3 and were thrilled when they welcomed their second daughter. "I'm so grateful for modern technology and that this is even possible," the new mom wrote on social media. "It's not for everyone, but I absolutely love my gestational carrier and this was the best experience I've ever had. Our gestational carrier gave us the greatest gift one could give.

The celebrity power couple are using a surrogate, just as they did with Chicago Photo: Kim Kardashian/Instagram

"The connection with our baby came instantly and it's as if she was with us the whole time. Having a gestational carrier was so special for us and she made our dreams of expanding our family come true. We are so excited to finally welcome home our baby girl."

