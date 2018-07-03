Serena Williams is back at Wimbledon for the first time since giving birth to her daughter Alexis Olympia in September and the former world champion has some star supporters in her corner. One is Meghan Markle, who considers the athlete to be her ‘closest friend’. During a press conference on Monday, July 2, after defeating Dutch tennis player Arantxa Rus, Serena fielded questions about her royal bestie. When it came down to it, the 36-year-old tennis pro had a pretty simple answer as to whether or not the Duchess of Sussex would be hitting the stands to cheer her on.

Scroll down for video





Serena Williams returned to Wimbledon with a win Photo: Clive Mason/Getty Images

“I don't know, we'll see. If I keep winning,” Serena said, laughing. HELLO! has confirmed that Prince Harry’s wife will indeed be making her highly-anticipated debut at Wimbledon for the first time as a Duchess. The former actress, who has attended a handful of times before, most notably went to Wimbledon in the summer of 2016 when she was secretly dating the royal redhead.

Serena spent the weekend before the big tennis tournament with her friend, fully engrossed in the world of another sport: polo. The pair ventured to Ascot on Saturday, June 30 to root for Prince Harry and Prince William as they competed in the Audi Polo Challenge. Meghan wore a pretty Soshanna shirt dress for the occasion, looking chic in the white gingham print. She accompanied the look with a white Panama hat and a pair of Sarah Flint Grear sandals.

GALLERY: ALL THE BEST PHOTOS OF CELEBRITIES AND ROYALS AT WIMBLEDON 2018

Serena was also joined by her husband, Alexis Ohanian at the outdoor polo event. Alexis has, of course, been in the stands supporting his wife as she takes on Wimbledon again. On her triumphant return, Serena said: "It felt good to play and just to be back on the grass. It definitely felt good."