Although Mila Kunis makes a point to not read tabloids, that doesn’t mean the speculative stories don’t take an emotional toll. The 34-year-old actress got candid on the subject while speaking with her friend and The Spy Who Dumped Me co-star Kate McKinnon for the August issue of Cosmopolitan. She revealed that the relentless rumors about her personal life do have serious consequences, especially for her family. “I don’t read anything about myself," the spunky star said. "I genuinely don’t know what’s written about me... other than I know that I’m pregnant about once a year and my husband and I are getting a divorce once a year. I know this because I go down the grocery store aisle, and I see it on the cover of magazines and I’m like, Oh boy, OK!"





The mom-of-two went on to open up about what irks her most about the fake news. "The only thing that’s upsetting is my parents and my grandparents sometimes get confused…” she said. “At one point when I was pregnant, [the tabloids] said that I had an emergency and was rushed to the hospital, and my face was on the cover. The amount of stress that caused my family, nobody will understand."

On the opposite end, sometimes the rumors give her family false hope. Mila admits that her father gets very excited about the pregnancy rumors, as he wishes for another grandchild. "My dad is always very hopeful that the pregnancies are true," she shared with the mag. "He’s always like, 'Is there really another?'" Mila and Ashton Kutcher are already parents to three-year-old daughter Wyatt and one-year-old son Dimitri.

Gossip magazines aren’t the only thing the Bad Moms star avoids. She is also not keen about displaying her life on social media. “I was so late to that train. I remember at some point my roommate was like, 'You know, there’s a thing called Facebook,' and I was like, 'What is this Facebook? Who’s gonna poke each other? That’s just weird,'" she recalled. "And then Ashton and I reconnected and started talking. He used to be incredibly forward-thinking with social media, when the intent was to connect to people. But it took an ugly turn and became all about who can be the loudest, who can be the angriest and the most negative. Then it’s just not a fun game to play."