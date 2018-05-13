Like mother, like daughter! These celebrity moms and their little girls are stunning in their own right, but also have some serious jaw-dropping similarities! There are legendary pairs like Goldie Hawn and Kate Hudson, newly-famous mother-daughter teams like Cindy Crawford and Kaia Gerber and the less-often seen twinning looks of the likes of Catherine Zeta-Jones and her daughter Carys Douglas. In honor of Mother's Day, we've rounded up the roster of celebrity and royal mothers with uncanny resemblances to their look-alike offspring.