Sandra Bullock wants people to stop using the phrase “adopted child.” The 53-year-old Oscar-winning actress expressed her beliefs on the subject to InStyle magazine, calling for a greater understanding of how families should be labeled. “Let’s all just refer to these kids as ‘our kids,’” she candidly told the publication. “Don’t say ‘my adopted child.’ No one calls their kid their ‘IVF child’ or their ‘oh, shit, I went to a bar and got knocked-up child.’ Let just say, ‘our children.’” The Ocean’s 8 star continued to open up during the interview, chatting about her own little ones, how they feel about her boyfriend and her trick for walking red carpets.

Sandra described her daughter Laila, five and a half, and son Louis, eight, as having big and wildly different personalities. “Lou is super sensitive,” she began. “I call him my 78-year-old son. He’s like Shecky Greene, a Jewish Catskills comic. He’s wise and kind.” She then added: “I saw that when they handed him to me. There was a spiritual bigness to him. I was like, ‘I hope I don’t eff that up.’”

As for her daughter, the mom-of-two, who rocked Alberta Ferretti for her cover shoot, explained: “Laila is just unafraid. She’s a fighter, and that’s the reason she’s here today. She fought to keep her spirit intact.” Reflecting on the current state of the world, she then quipped: “Oh my God, what she is going to accomplish. She’s going to bring some real change.”

Another loved one in Sandra’s life is her boyfriend photographer Bryan Randall. It turns out he’s just as popular with her children too. “I get it because he’s more fun and has better treats,” she joked, alluding that he is her kid’s favorite. Bryan actually photographed Laila for the cover of People magazine back in December 2015, a shoot which confirmed the swirling reports of her second adoption. In addition, it set the paparazzi off their backs, which Sandra tries hard to avoid when it comes to her children.

The beauty also tries to avoid getting nervous about red carpet appearances. "I don’t feel confident when I dress up and go on the red carpet," she admitted. "I’m not that person who knows how to work it. I try to channel Beyoncé. I do the same pose every time. I try not to dread that kind of stuff, but I do get incensed and think, 'How can they [the media] write this?'"