The very multifaceted Jennifer Lopez has arguably achieved it all: she’s a movie, TV and music megastar, entrepreneur and even beauty icon as the Global Ambassador of L’Oréal – not to mention the very happy mom to gorgeous nine-year-old twins, Emme and Maximilian. And on the cusp of releasing her Spanish-language album Por Primera Vez – "For the First Time" – she has opened up the doors of her picturesque Hamptons home to our sister brand HOLA! USA and revealed why she considers this period of her life "a golden era”.

Photo: Patrick Demarchelier for HOLA! USA

“I feel that I am shining brighter than I ever have – that I’m better as a person, as a daughter, as a mother, as a friend, as a partner,” Jennifer, who is currently dating baseball star Alex Rodriguez, tells the magazine. She adds: “I want to be better and I’m okay with all of it. I totally accept myself for all of those things. I’m not here to be perfect and I’m not here to be anything but my best, whatever that means for me.”

Photo: Patrick Demarchelier for HOLA! USA

Part of her "golden era" also includes life with Alex, she confirms. “I’m in a good relationship,” she says about their romance. “I feel like I can say that for the first time – I don’t know – maybe ever. And not that I didn’t have great relationships, full of love and adventure, but this is the first relationship I’ve been where I feel like we really make each other better. We complement each other, and there’s really pure, true love. Just wanting to support the other person and make them happy. So there’s a different selflessness in the love that’s beautiful and different. And healthy!”

Photo: Patrick Demarchelier for HOLA! USA

Another thing that's different is her new album, recorded in a language that she may not be completely comfortable speaking in (“That’s no secret to anybody,” she told HOLA! USA with a laugh) – but that is dearer to her heart than English. “I really love singing in Spanish,” said Jennifer, who collaborated with artists like Gente de Zona, Wisin and ex-husband Marc Anthony, who serves as executive producer, on Por Primera Vez, her first Spanish-language album in a decade. “There’s just something about it that is more romantic and passionate to me, and that’s such a core part of who I am. I feel like I sing better in Spanish. We’re all interpreting songs as we go through life, right?”

To read Jennifer's full interview, pick up the new issue of HOLA! USA on newsstands starting on September 29! You can also subscribe in Spanish or English here.