Fatalities and injuries confirmed after explosion occurs at Ariana Grande's Manchester concert

Emergency vehicles quickly responded to reports of explosions at the end of Ariana Grande’s concert at Manchester Arena on May 22. A rep for the singer’s record label tells HELLO!,” Ariana is okay. We are further investigating what happened.”

The scene as police advise people to stay away from the area Photo:Dave Thompson/Getty Images

While the story is still developing, local police tweeted at 11:30 pm, “Emergency services responding to serious incident at Manchester Arena. Avoid the area. More details will follow as soon as available.”

They confirmed that there have been 19 deaths so far and at least 50 injured. In an updated statement they also noted around 10:35 pm local time, police started to respond to reports of the explosion and this is currently being treated as a terrorist attack until police know otherwise.

Latest statement on incident at Manchester Arena pic.twitter.com/BEpLOan3dY — G M Police (@gmpolice) May 23, 2017

Concertgoers took to social media to share news of the “huge bang” and showed groups of people frantically running away from the arena.