First Daughter Ivanka Trump made sure to send a special message to her stepmother, Melania Trump via social media as the former model turned 47 on Wednesday. Alongside a photo of the glamorous First Lady with husband Donald, Ivanka tweeted: "Happy Birthday to our First Lady (and my incredible step-mom!) Melania Trump. A wonderful example of kindness and grace for us all! Wishing you an amazing year to come!" The President also tweeted to wish his wife many happy returns, writing: "HAPPY BIRTHDAY to our @FLOTUS, Melania," accompanied with a photo of them waving to the crowds during his inauguration.

Melania has had a busy past few months after becoming the First Lady, and most recently co-hosted the first White House Easter Egg Roll. Speaking to the attendees, she said: "Welcome to the White House. This is the first time that my husband and I are hosting this wonderful tradition… I want to thank all the military with us today and all the military in this great nation and servicemen and servicewomen all around the world who are keeping us safe. As we renew this tradition, thank you for joining us. On behalf of the President and Barron we wish you a great fun and beautiful day."

Happy Birthday to our First Lady (and my incredible step-mom!) Melania Trump  A wonderful example of kindness and grace for us all! @FLOTUS pic.twitter.com/k8BpS5cqma — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) April 27, 2017

Melania also recently hosted Queen Rania of Jordan at the White House, and the royal thanked the first lady, tweeting: "A very warm welcome from @FLOTUS at the @WhiteHouse yesterday- Thank you for the wonderful hospitality." The mom-of-one tweeted: "I was honored to welcome Queen Rania of Jordan at the @WhiteHouse today. I enjoyed spending the time speaking about our countries."

Ivanka, too had her own a brush with royalty recently. On Tuesday the busineswoman participated in a panel during the Women20 (W20) Summit in Berlin, alongside Queen Maxima of the Netherlands.



