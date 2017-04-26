Alec and Hilaria Baldwin agree this is the secret to their marriage and share their anniversary plans

Alec and Hilaria Baldwin plan on celebrating five years of married life with another trip down the aisle. Less than a week after the 30 Rock alum got down on one knee to propose to his wife, the couple revealed that they are planning to renew their wedding vows. “We’re getting remarried,” Alec told HELLO! on Monday evening at the annual National Dance Institute Gala in New York City. Hilaria added, “We figured every five years we’ll renew the vows.”

Alec and Hilaria plan to renew their weddings vows Photo: Noam Galai/Getty Images for National Dance Institute

The couple tied the knot back on June 30, 2012 in front of a slew of famous family members and friends including, Tina Fey, Woody Allen, and Alec’s brothers Stephen and Billy Baldwin. Since exchanging vows nearly five years ago, the pair have welcomed three children — Carmen, three, Rafael, one, and seven-month-old Leonardo — together. As for their secret to staying together, Alec, 59, confessed, “My wife is a very patient woman.” Hilaria, 33, concurred saying, “I’m a very patient woman.”

