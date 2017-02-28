They say a picture is worth a thousand words, so multiple animated images seemed like the most appropriate way to sum up Hollywood's biggest night. From celebrity run-ins on the red carpet to surprised tourists mingling with Oscar winners, we’ve rounded up the most memorable moments from the 89th annual Academy Awards in GIFs.

When Justin Timberlake photobombed Emma Stone:

When the Can’t Stop the Feeling singer couldn’t resist a mid-performance moment with his wife, Jessica Biel

When Charlize Theron got her groove on #dancingqueen

When Jimmy Kimmel recognized Meryl Streep for “her many uninspiring and overrated performances”

When Taraji P. Henson reacted how we do when we see cookies

When Mahershala Ali remembered his grandmother’s advice and buttoned his jacket (swoon!)

When Viola Davis won Best Supporting Actress and got one step closer to the EGOT.

This magical La La Land performance by John Legend

When the Hollywood tourist fans spotted Jennifer Aniston sitting behind Ryan Gosling in Dolby Theatre

When Emma Stone won her first Oscar and said that the award will only motivate her to keep learning and growing

When we found out that Moonlight won Best Picture (after the La La Land team accepted the award)