Jennifer Lopez has nothing but love when it comes to Drake. The 47-year-old superstar shared how she really feels about the Hotline Bling rapper. "I love Drake," the Ain't Your Mama singer said during the E! Red Carpet on Sunday. 'He's so brilliant, talented, amazing." While she played coy when it came to her relationship status with the 30-year-old Toronto rapper, she did confirm that the pair came together for some new music.

Jennifer said she has so much love for Drake Photo: Getty Images

"We made a song together," Jennifer, who wore a lavender Ralph and Russo gown, said. "We hung out, we had a great time. He is amazing. I have so much love for that boy." The mom-of-two worked the carpet sans Drake after wrapping her weekend in Las Vegas and jetting to Los Angeles to film World of Dance.

While he was no where to be seen on the carpet, host James Corden joked about the One Dance rapper and his old flame Rihnana during the opening monologue. "Rihanna and Drake, they each can win eight/ They sound good together, I think they should date," he rapped.

The former American Idol judge and the OVO rapper sparked rumors in December when the got friendly on Instagram after her All I Have Las Vegas residency. The two shared a picture cuddled up. A week later, Drake posted a photo on his Instagram praising the singer after catching her show for the second time. "Sure I'll hold your diamond encrusted fitted while you catch this Vegas body #Jenny," he captioned the selfie. Right before the end of the year, the two sent fans in a frenzy after pics and videos surfaced of the duo getting all dressed up and sharing a kiss during a themed party.