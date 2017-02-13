Tim McGraw and Faith Hill reveal his very unusual way of greeting their daughters' dates

Tim McGraw is one protective father! During a joint appearance with her husband on the Ellen DeGeneres Show on Friday, Faith Hill revealed that the country singer is tough on guys who are interested in dating their daughters – Audrey, 15, Maggie, 18 and Gracie, 19. Recalling a winter formal, Tim revealed that he used an unusual method to intimidate one of his daughters' dates. "I had a sledgehammer over my shoulder," the dad-of-three said. "That was on purpose."

Faith admitted that her husband is tough on there daughters' suitors Photo: Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.

He explained, "You don’t want to be mean but when someone is taking your daughter somewhere, you want to induce a healthy amount of respect and fear."

Faith not only supports her husband’s intimidating method, but also encourages it! "I was a little soft on it but then after when you go through it for the first time, for those of you who have daughters out there, all of a sudden I became this animal, like, 'Do it. Take the sledgehammer.'" She joked, "Whatever you have to do, do it."

Tim, with Faith to his right, is protective of his daughters (from left to right) Maggie, Audrey and Gracie Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for TIME

While the couple still have Audrey at home, daughters Maggie and Gracie are away at college. Faith admitted it wasn't easy to let her girls go, noting, "It’s still hard." Last year the doting mom embarked on a road trip to college with Maggie from Nashville to California. During their journey across the country, the This Kiss singer shared a video of herself and college-bound daughter belting out Taylor Swift's Bad Blood.

Faith will be singing again soon alongside her husband of 20 years once their Soul2Soul World Tour kicks off on April 7. "We haven’t toured proper in ten years," Tim told Ellen. "We’re pretty excited about it."