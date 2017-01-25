With a year of marriage under their belt, Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello are still in honeymoon mode. The couple invited HELLO!'s sister brand HOLA! USA into their their newly-finished home in Los Angeles, where they opened up about their adorable 'dorky' relationship.

The couple talk about married life in the new issue of HOLA! USA Photo: HOLA! USA

"He is so funny and ever since we met, that has been really important," Sofia shared. "We even talk to each other all the time in this little voice that we made up, like a couple of dorks. Whoever heard us, would say, 'What is their problem?'"

The Magic Mike star concurred that humor was the foundation to their romance. He said, "From the first moments of our relationship, we spent hours just laughing our heads off together.”

The couple opened the doors of their gorgeous new Los Angeles home, where Sofia's son and niece also live, for the interview Photo: HOLA! USA

He continued, “We could talk for hours and it was very evident that we both shared the same sense of humor and core values.”

Sofia and Joe tied the knot at the luxurious Breakers Resort in Palm Beach, Florida in November 2015. The Modern Family star stunned walking down the aisle wearing a custom Zuhair Murad Couture design.

Joe and Sofia tied the knot in November 2015 with a ceremony in Palm Beach. 'It was such a beautiful time,' said the actress Photo: HOLA! USA

“[The wedding] was such a beautiful time,” Sofia said. “We wanted to show our fans what they wanted to see.”

She added, “We enjoy our privacy, but we have the best fans in the world and we know it makes them happy to see us happy and in love.”

Just as elegant as their wedding is their new L.A. home – Sofia's son Manolo, from a previous relationship, and her niece also reside there – which Sofia decorated herself. "Yes, I really did buy everything," the actress told HOLA! USA. "The decorator showed me things, but I knew I wanted a house that we could all enjoy."