Gisele Bundchen congratulates Tom Brady after win while Olivia Munn consoles Aaron Rodgers after loss

Tom Brady and the New England Patriots are going to the big dance, and Gisele Bundchen couldn't be more excited! The supermodel took to her Instagram to celebrate her hubby after he led his team to victory Sunday night against the Pittsburgh Steelers and secured their spot in Super Bowl LI.

Gisele and Tom celebrated the New England Patriots' playoff win Photo: Instagram/@gisele

"Congratulations my love! @tombrady #gopats Parabéns meu amor," the 36-year-old captioned the photo of her and Tom, 39, who have been married since 2009, sporting matching New England Patriot hats. The football veteran, who will head to the big game for the seventh time, celebrated his victory next to the same picture on his personal Instagram page.

"THAT'S SOME HOME FIELD ADVANTAGE! #letsgooooooo."

Benny stopping the Steelers!!! pic.twitter.com/uP4Uh6Ac0x — Gisele Bündchen (@giseleofficial) January 23, 2017

Gisele wasn't the only one in their household to get into the game. The former Victoria's Secret model live-tweeted the action from her box seats and showed off her and Tom's seven-year-old son helping his team take home the W. "Benny stopping the Steelers!!!," she captioned the photo of their little boy sitting on her lap and rocking his Brady jersey.

While Gisele and Tom are heading to Houston for Super Bowl LI on February 5, Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers are heading home after their loss to the Atlanta Falcons.

Aaron's girlfriend Olivia Munn took to her Instagram to thank all of the loyal fans for their support throughout the season. "I'm so proud of this team. They faced a lot of adversity on and off the field, but battled to get this far," the 36-year-old Office Christmas Party star wrote on the handwritten note. " THANK YOU to those of you who encouraged and supported them by choosing to put out only positive energy. It helped them get this far."