Debbie Reynolds breaks silence following daughter Carrie Fisher's death and more stars pay tribute

Hollywood icon Debbie Reynolds has broken her silence following her daughter Carrie Fisher's death. The Singin' in the Rain star took to Facebook to pen a message thanking everyone for their support of the late Star Wars actress.

"Thank you to everyone who has embraced the gifts and talents of my beloved and amazing daughter," Debbie wrote. "I am grateful for your thoughts and prayers that are now guiding her to her next stop. Love Carries Mother."

Photo: Dove/Evening Standard/Getty Images

Carrie died on Tuesday, December 27, days after suffering a heart attack on board a flight from London to Los Angeles. A spokesperson for the actress' family confirmed the sad news to HELLO! in a statement on behalf of Carrie's only child, daughter Billie Lourd.

“It is with a very deep sadness that Billie Lourd confirms that her beloved mother Carrie Fisher passed away at 8:55 this morning,” the statement read. “She was loved by the world and she will be missed profoundly. Our entire family thanks you for your thoughts and prayers.”

Since news of the Princess Leia star's passing broke, Carrie's Star Wars co-stars expressed their sadness. In a statement to E! News Harrison Ford said, "Carrie was one-of-a-kind…brilliant, original. Funny and emotionally fearless. She lived her life, bravely." The actor added that his thoughts are with Carrie's family and "her many friends. We will all miss her."

Likewise, the pair's fellow co-star Mark Hamill took to Twitter to mourn his friend's death. The Luke Skywalker actor shared a black and white photo of himself dressed in character alongside his on-screen sister Carrie. Attached to the vintage photo Mark tweeted, "no words #Devastated."

A number of other celebrities have taken to social media to pen tributes for the late Hollywood star.

Gwyneth Paltrow

Oh goodness. Heavy heart today. #carriefisher  A photo posted by Gwyneth Paltrow (@gwynethpaltrow) on Dec 27, 2016 at 11:31am PST

Amber Tamblyn

Just over a week ago, our friend Clelia took this photo of David and Carrie Fisher at a dinner in London. She asked me if she could put her hands on my "beautiful baby belly". Fuck yes you can, I said. This damn year and its cruel heart. A photo posted by Amber Tamblyn (@amberrosetamblyn) on Dec 27, 2016 at 10:44am PST

Jamie Lee Curtis

My mother's heart goes out to this exquisitely talented young woman. Her mother's spirit and talent lives on in her and I'm sure all of Carrie's fans and friends will give her space and privacy. A photo posted by Jamie Lee Curtis (@curtisleejamie) on Dec 27, 2016 at 10:18am PST

Lea Michele

My heart today..  I love you Billie. pic.twitter.com/2AhltGzn3P — Lea Michele (@msleamichele) December 27, 2016

Lupita Nyong'o

Sweet Carrie. A photo posted by Lupita Nyong'o (@lupitanyongo) on Dec 27, 2016 at 10:36am PST





Rita Wilson

God bless @carriefisherofficial This woman and her friendship will be deeply missed. A photo posted by Rita Wilson (@ritawilson) on Dec 27, 2016 at 10:43am PST

Alyssa Milano

Thank you Ms. Fisher, for opening up a world of possibilities, strength and hope for all little girls. Rest. pic.twitter.com/LTpZsGeCR8 — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) December 27, 2016

J.J. Abrams

Sarah Paulson

Sweet, Brilliant, Irreverent, Huge hearted Carrie, You gave me advice I live by to this day, & always will. On the wings of angels fly...❤️ — Sarah Paulson (@MsSarahPaulson) December 27, 2016

Cyndi Lauper

Oh no we lost Carrie Fisher too. She was so funny and full of life. Rip. Condolences to her family and friends. We'll miss her too. — Cyndi Lauper (@cyndilauper) December 27, 2016

Josh Gad

I'm sitting in stunned silence learning of the death of #CarrieFisher. In what has been a particularly sad year this may be the hardest. RIP — Josh Gad (@joshgad) December 27, 2016

Kathy Griffin

Carrie Fisher "Ugh,will everybody stop all of this?"

Us "no, let us gush, you just have to take it" — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) December 27, 2016

Whoopi Goldberg

Carrie Fisher has passed, she was funnier&smarter than anyone had the right to be. Sail On Silver Girl. Condolences Debbie & Billie

R.I.P. — Whoopi Goldberg (@WhoopiGoldberg) December 27, 2016

Sean Lennon