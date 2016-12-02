It looks like Neil Patrick Harris and his adorable brood had a magical time at the happiest place on earth – Disney World! The Series of Unfortunate Events actor documented his family’s recent trip to Orlando, Florida on Instagram, sharing video clips of himself with husband David Burtka and their six-year-old twins, Harper and Gideon.

The family-of-four hit up a number of Walt Disney World theme parks this week including Magic Kingdom, Epcot and Animal Kingdom. On Monday, Neil shared a clip of his daughter and husband having a ball on the Seven Dwarfs Mine Train roller coaster.

Harper fearlessly threw her arms up in the air during the ride’s drop. It appears the couple’s young daughter has a thrill for roller coasters. Neil, 43, later uploaded a video of the tot screaming on Big Thunder Mountain Railroad, asking her actor father, “Can we do this again?”

Like his sister, it seems Gideon too has a flair for fast-paced rides. Neil posted a video of his son looking slightly bored on Magic Kingdom’s famous It's a Small World ride. The dad-of-two jokingly captioned the post of Gideon, “It's a small world. gideon. #thrillride.”

On Wednesday the family visited Epcot after spending the previous day at Animal Kingdom watching the park’s Finding Nemo musical show and getting “wet and wild” riding the Kali River Rapids.

The Harris-Burtka men had fun riding Epcot’s Living with the Land, turning the slow-moving boat cruise into their own “thrill ride.” Attached to a spliced video of themselves on the agricultural ride, Neil joked, “Living with the Land, the newest thrill ride at #Epcot. Not for the faint of heart.”

The Tony winner and his family were in Orlando for Epcot’s annual Candlelight Processional, where Neil was serving as the celebrity reader for the Christmas show from November 28 through December 1.