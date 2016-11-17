Keith Urban talks Nicole Kidman's 'incredible' parenting skills

Keith Urban has learned a lot from his wife Nicole Kidman over the course of their decade-long marriage. The country star praised his wife's "incredible" parenting skills at the New York premiere of her new film, Lion, while revealing what the Oscar winner has taught him.

[She's] an incredible mom," Keith told Entertainment Tonight. "Loving, maternal, and [she's] teaching me a lot about how to raise children, especially girls."

CLICK FOR FULL GALLERY







Photo: Van Tine Dennis/ABACA ABACA USA/PA Images

Nicole and the singer, who never shy from PDA on the carpet, share daughters, Sunday Rose, 8, and Faith Margaret, 5. Keith confessed that raising his girls was a bit of a "learning curve" given his lack of experience. "I have no reference for girls," he explained. "I grew up in a house of boys, so it's quite the learning curve."

NICOLE AND KEITH'S MOST LOVED UP MOMENTS

The dad-of-two isn't the only person in the Urban-Kidman household who's learned something from a family member. In fact, the always stylish Nicole revealed that her "girly" daughters have given her fashion advice.

Photo: Facebook.com/NicoleKidman

"I would go to the school to pick them up, and they'd be like, 'Please don't pick me up in sweatpants or jeans,'" Nicole said. "They're like, 'Can you just get dressed up and do your hair and put on makeup and wear heels?'"

CELEBRITIES SHARE ADORABLE PHOTOS OF THEIR KIDS

She added, "They're girly-girls."

Nicole celebrated her husband's 49th birthday last month by sharing a rare photo of her dress-clad girls playing outdoors with Keith. The mom-of-four, she shares daughter Isabella and son Connor with ex-husband Tom Cruise, captioned the tender photo, "You are so loved Keith Lionel. Happy birthday. Love from your girls, Sunnie, Faith & Nicole Mary xxx."