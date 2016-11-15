Bono shares how red carpets play a part in his lasting marriage to Ali Hewson

Bono and Ali Hewson have a very Hollywood way of keeping their marriage alive. The U2 frontman shared that the secret to his 34-year marriage is the red carpet. "We feel that the red carpet kept us close," he told Entertainment Tonight during the Glamour Women of the Year 2016 Award ceremony in Los Angeles on Monday. "If things are going around, we say, 'Let's do the red carpet, certainly.'"

Bono says the secret to his marriage is the red carpet Photo: Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Glamour

He continued about his marriage at the event: "It's just been a great ride, a magic carpet ride." The 56-year-old, who received the first ever Man of the Year honor, walked the carpet with Ali, 55, and their daughters, Jordan, 27 and Eve, 25. The pair, who were married in 1982 are also parents to two boys, Elijah, 17 and John, 15.

The event, which doubled as the 40th anniversary of Bono and Ali's first date, honored the Beautiful Day singer for his work fighting sexism and poverty with his ONE charity.

Bono and Ali walked the carpet with their two daughters Eve and Jordan Photo: Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage





While he accepted the award, Bono acknowledged how the love of his life inspired and helped him put together his speech for the evening. "I asked my wife, Ali, tonight on receiving this award what I should say," he said. "And she just repeated what she's been telling me since we were teenagers, which is, 'Don't look down at me, but don't look up at me either. Look across to me. I'm here.'"

The Irishman also addressed the issue of sexism and encouraged the world to come together to make sure that women and men have the same rights worldwide. “There is nowhere on Earth where women have the same opportunities as men, and that unless we address this problem, both women and men together—our world will continue down this misogynistic, violent, and impoverished path,” he continued in his speech. “Misogynistic violence and impoverished paths—sounds like 2016 to me. What a year.”