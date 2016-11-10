President Barack and Michelle Obama welcome Donald Trump and Melania to their future home

From Fifth Avenue to 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue. President-elect Donald Trump and his wife Melania Trump paid a visit to their future home, the White House, two days after defeating Hillary Clinton in the historic 2016 presidential election.

The newly elected commander-in-chief received a water cannon salute as his plane departed New York’s LaGuardia Airport on Thursday to meet with President Barack Obama in Washington, D.C.

CLICK FOR FULL GALLERY







Photo: NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP/Getty Images

Donald sat down for a 90-minute meeting with the president inside the Oval Office, before posing for photos together. Barack told the country’s new leader, “Most of all, I want to emphasize to you, Mr. President-elect, that we now are going to do everything we can to help you succeed because if you succeed then the country succeeds.”

HIGHLIGHTS FROM THE 2016 PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

President-elect Donald Trump's plane receives water cannon salute at LaGuardia Airport as he departs for White House pic.twitter.com/qgawG1yoFu — ABC News (@ABC) November 10, 2016

Baby Theodore Kushner congratulates 'grandpa' on presidential win

Following President Obama’s well-wishes, Ivanka Trump’s father called the politician a “very good man, very good man.” While the nation’s most powerful men discussed the transition of power in addition to foreign policy and domestic policy, their respective wives met as well.

Photo: Douliery Olivier/ABACA USA ABACA USA/PA Images

A LOOK AT FUTURE FIRST LADY MELANIA TRUMP'S STYLE

Barack told reporters, “[First Lady] Michelle had a chance to meet the incoming first lady [Melania Trump] and they had an excellent conversation as well.” He added, “We want to make sure they feel welcome as they prepare to make this transition.”

DONALD AND MELANIA'S RACE TO THE WHITE HOUSE

Come January 20, 2017, Melania will become America’s second foreign-born first lady. Louisa Adams, wife of President John Quincy Adams, became the first, first lady in 1825 to have been born outside of the United States.