Miranda Kerr gets candid about her 'really bad depression' post split from Orlando Bloom

Miranda Kerr has opened up about her "really bad depression" she suffered following the end of her first marriage to Orlando Bloom in 2013. The "naturally positive" supermodel admitted that the split took a toll on her emotionally.

Miranda shared she went through depression after ending her marriage in 2013 Photo: Hubert Boesl / DPA/PA Images

"My mom used to call me a 'giggling Gert' because I was always laughing, even in my sleep," Miranda told ELLE Canada inside the December issue. "When Orlando and I separated, I actually fell into a really bad depression. I never understood the depth of that feeling or the reality of that because I was naturally a very happy person."

Being a mother is the most precious gift ✨✨ #mommylife #skyscape A photo posted by Miranda (@mirandakerr) on Oct 14, 2015 at 4:48pm PDT

Miranda said she pushed through it by learning, "every thought you have affects your reality and only you have control of you mind." The 33-year-old now amicably co-parents her five-old-son, with her 39-year-old ex and says that his happiness comes first. "The most important thing is that when he has his time with me, we have quality time together, and when he's with his dad, he has quality time with him," Miranda said. "And it works out really well because I book in my photo shoots for the time he's with his dad, and the rest of the time I just get to be a mom."

Miranda is now engaged to Snapchat founder Evan Spiegel Photo: Hahn Lionel / ABACA USA/PA Images

The new face of Joe Fresh is now engaged to Snapchat founder Evan Spiegel, 26 while Orlando is dating Katy Perry. The Aussie beauty recently opened up about her relationship to the tech mogul, describing him as her "soulmate" in an interview with Paris Match magazine. "We spend hours talking about everything," she said. "He listens to me and he understands me. He works very hard and he's proud that I've started my own business. He gives me tons of advice. He's my soul mate."