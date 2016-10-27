Kanye West takes wife Kim Kardashian on a trip down memory lane for 36th birthday

Kim Kardashian quietly turned 36 on Friday, October 21. The reality star has been flying largely under the radar since her robbery in Paris earlier this month. Unlike previous years, which have involved blowout parties and documentation on social media, the birthday girl has remained silent this year. Family and friends, and even husband Kanye West have taken to social media to wish their darling Kim a happy birthday. The Saint Pablo rapper compiled a five minute video which he shared on Twitter from when his wife was a little girl with her siblings. With the video that also features her late father Robert Kardashian, he wrote, "Happy birthday babe."
Happy Birthday babe pic.twitter.com/Ee38e4LVFj
— KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) October 21, 2016
The 36-year-old's special day is certainly different than her 2015 celebration. Last year's she shared with fans a photo of her over-the-top birthday cake, while detailing her party. "My husband never ceases the amaze me! He rented out the entire movie theater to screen the new Steve Jobs (It's sooooo good BTW) and had all of my family & close friends come dressed up as their best pregnant Kim look (fake baby bumps provided on arrival!)," Kim, who was in her third trimester with son Saint at the time, wrote.
She added, "Not sure if that was to make me feel less huge or just a fun cool theme but I loved it & had the best time ever, feeling so very comfortable eating churros with a bunch of pregnant women! Just what I needed, the perfect chill yummy food birthday!!!!"
Photo: Instagram/@krisjenner
In years past, the reality star has celebrated her birthday with huge blowout bashes in Las Vegas. While Kim has yet to Tweet or Instagram a birthday post, her family and friends have been flooding social media with love for the TV star.
THE BEST CELEBRITY THROWBACK PHOTOS
Kris Jenner penned a beautiful tribute to her daughter, sharing a collage of throwback photos. “Happy Birthday to my precious Kimberly! @kimkardashian I love and adore you... you have brought so much joy into all of our lives and you are the most wonderful daughter, wife, sister, friend and mom,” the family matriarch wrote.
She added, “I thank God every day he blessed me with you and I cherish every single moment and memory. My heart is full of gratitude and I love you more than you will ever imagine or know... Mommy xo.”
HOLLYWOOD STARS IN THEIR BEST ROLES AS MOM AND DAD
Likewise, sister Kylie Jenner sent birthday wishes to Kim with a vintage photo. Posting a picture from the birthday girl's sweet sixteen, 20 years ago, Kylie wrote, “Happy Birthday Kimberly [halo face emoji] I love you sister.”
Kim was originally supposed to celebrated her 36 th birthday at Hakkasan Las Vegas on October 28, but canceled the appearance after being robbed at gunpoint of nearly $11 million worth of jewelry on October 3. "Given recent circumstances, Kim Kardashian will be unable to make her previously scheduled appearance at Hakkasan Las Vegas Nightclub on Friday, Oct. 28," a spokesperson for the Vegas hotspot said in a statement to Entertainment Tonight.
EVERYTHING WE KNOW ABOUT KIM KARDASHIAN'S ROBBERY
Since the scary incident, select members of the Keeping Up with the Kardshian star's family have shared updates on the mom-of-two. "[Kim's] not doing great," Kourtney Kardashian recently revealed on Australia's TODAY Extra. "I think we're all really still shaken up and I just – you know, I think she has a big supportive family and I know that all the traumatic things that we've been through, we get through them together as a family. And that's what family's all about."
Scroll below to see birthday wish from Kim's family and friends
Caitlyn Jenner
Kendall Jenner
Ryan Seacrest
Olivier Rousteing
HAPPY BIRTHDAY ❤️ So many memories shared with love over the past years. It always makes me proud to have you as a friend, a muse and a constant inspiration. Wish you a happy birthday filled only with what you give generously to everyone around you: LOVE When it comes To U and me no #filtersallowed ❤️
Khloe Kardashian
Happy birthday @KimKardashian!!! I hope this video puts a smile on your face https://t.co/yOyIcMiDrL
— Khloé (@khloekardashian) October 21, 2016
Jonathan Cheban
Simon Huck
Jen Atkin
@kimkardashian Kim, Thank you for showing me that anything you set your mind to you can make happen. You've made sure that no matter what success you achieve, that your friends and family are right there with you and taken care of. You've taught us how to be a mogul, loyal friend, wife, un-apologetic SEXY mother, and beauty icon. Nobody deserves to be up there with her beauty icons more than you. You've helped us around you make our own dreams come true with your constant support and love and we are forever grateful. Happy Birthday to the girl that can rock the cover of FORBES, break the Internet, AND throw down some Panda Express with me at the airport!! I LOVE YOU! (And @krisjenner deserves a shoutout for birthing these bad ass babies) ❤️❤️
Khloe Kardashian