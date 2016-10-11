Watch Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton as you've never seen them before

We owe it all to the Internet! Sunday night's tense presidential debate has gotten the Dirty Dancing treatment thanks to the magic of editing. Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton's heated exchange at the October 9 town hall debate has been transformed into a viral, musical duet in a hilarious video first posted by the Dutch Lucky TV.

Rather than hurling digs at each other, the presidential nominees serenade each other and audience members at Missouri's Washington University to Bill Medley and Jennifer Warnes' 1987 hit tune (I've Had) The Time of My Life. — a.k.a. the Dirty Dancing theme song!

The amazing dubbed video has gone viral attracting the attention of Hollywood stars including Brody Jenner and Paris Hilton. Nicky Hilton's sister shared the video on her own Instagram account writing, "This is #Genius."

WATCH THE HILARIOUS MUSICAL NUMBER BELOW