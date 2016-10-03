Kim Kardashian robbed at gunpoint in Paris, reunites with Kanye West stateside

Kim Kardashian’s Paris Fashion Week took a scary turn early Monday morning around 2:25 a.m. local time. The 35-year-old was robbed at gunpoint by men dressed as police officers at her and Kanye West’s apartment located on the Rue Tronchet in the 8th Arrondissement in Paris, France.

Following the incident, a rep for the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star said, "She is badly shaken but physically unharmed." Thankfully, a source close to Kim reveals to HELLO! that North and Saint West were not in Paris at the time. Discussing the robbery, the source adds, “It's absolutely terrifying and everyone is shocked."

Kim was robbed at gunpoint in her Paris home Photo: Reynaud Julien/APS-Medias/ABACA / ABACA/PA Images

The heist took place after Kim had posted on her Snapchat a video of herself Facetiming with her brother Rob Kardashian and fiancée Blac Chyna to congratulate them on their baby shower. Among the items stolen were a ring worth an estimated $4.49 million and a jewelry box, worth an estimated $5.6 million.

The French Interior Ministry (via CNN) said that five men threatened the building’s concierge with a weapon. They then handcuffed him and forced him to open Kim’s apartment. Once inside, Kanye’s wife was held up at gunpoint. A source told E! News that the mom-of-two was gagged and bound at her hands and feet. They said, "She begged for them to let her live and [said] she has babies at home. Then they wrapped her mouth in tape and put her in the bathtub."

Kim Facetimed with her brother before the attack Photo: Snapchat/Kim Kardashian

After the robbery, Kris Jenner told E! News her daughter "will be OK." The Mayor of Paris, Anne Hidalgo, condemned the attack on the TV star. “I condemn the attack Kim Kardashian suffered last night in her hotel,” she said in a statement. “[Kim] has my support and will always be welcome here in Paris. I have full confidence that the police force, as part of their investigation, will quickly identify and apprehend the perpetrators of these acts.”

Kim has since left French city on a private plane and reunited with her husband at Teterboro Airport in New Jersey. On Sunday night, upon hearing the news of his wife, Kanye abruptly cut his set at the Meadows Festival in New York short. The rapper told the audience that he had to leave because of a "family emergency.” The Grammy winner's team later released a statement that read: "Due to a family emergency, Kanye West was forced to end his performance towards the end of his set.”

The robbery comes days after an attack from prankster Vitalii Sediuk Photos: Marc Piasecki/GC Images

Prior to the attack, Kim spent her Sunday attending the Balenciaga fashion show in addition to the Givenchy show, which her sister Kendall Jenner walked. In the evening, North's mom stepped out with her sister Kourtney Kardashian for a dinner hosted by designer Azzedine Alaïa.

The October 3 incident comes a few days after Kim was attacked by prankster Vitalii Sediuk, who recently assaulted Gigi Hadid in Milan. Vitalii attempted to place a kiss on Kim's famous rear, but his plan was quickly thwarted by Kim's security guard, Pascal Duvier. Following the assault, Kim praised her bodyguard on Twitter writing, "My security @PascalDuvier is a G."