Could Hugh Grant appear on an upcoming season of 'Dancing with the Stars'?

Move over Ryan Lochte – Hugh Grant wants to put on his dancing shoes on Dancing with the Stars. During an interview with W magazine, the British actor admitted that he is a fan of the competition show.

“Secretly, deep down, I’d love to do that show—it’s superb,” he said. “But—damn it—I consider myself too classy.”

The rigorous rehearsals on the ABC show would be a breeze given his previous dance training. Hugh revealed that he took dance lessons in preparation for his and Meryl Streep’s film Florence Foster Jenkins. Learning the “Lindy Hop” he said, “Took four hard months, with ladies in leotards in a sweaty dance studio in London.”

He added, “They had to train me like a performing seal.”

The 56-year-old, who portrays St. Clair Bayfield in the drama, admitted that he was initially hesitant about taking on the role. “In the last five years, I have been doing less in terms of show business and more in terms of politics and having children,” Hugh said.

The Notting Hill star welcomed his second child — a girl — last December with his on-off Swedish girlfriend, Anna Eberstein, whom he shares son John Mungo with. The actor is also a father to daughter Tabitha Jīng Xǐ, four, and son Felix, three, with his ex Tinglan Hong.

Hugh is notoriously guarded when it comes to his personal life, but previously confessed that fatherhood softened him. "It's made me much nicer," he told Us Weekly in February 2015. "One of my kids is very obsessed with saying goodbye – he's only two – to everyone, including the man who delivers the groceries, whoever he might be. He has to have a hug and a kiss, and I find that very charming."