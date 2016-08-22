Miranda Lambert announces she's engaged — but it's not to who you think!

Miranda Lambert said yes — though she might have to wait a few years before walking down the aisle! The 32-year-old revealed on Saturday during a concert in New Jersey that she is engaged, but not to her boyfriend.

"I got engaged today," Miranda told the MetLife Stadium audience. "There's a little 6-year-old boy somewhere here named Sebastian. He asked me to marry him and I said, 'Yes, in 25 years.'"

Photo: Blu Sanders via Twitter/@leggy0308

The Grammy winner added, "When he came to my meet and greet, he got down on one knee and he was such a gentleman. It may be my favorite proposal ever…Cause girls, we deserve that. We deserve that.”

Miranda took to her Instagram account to share the moment when her little fan, now-fiancé got down on one knee. And judging by the photo, the Over You singer was clearly blown away by the gesture.

Photo: Blu Sanders via Twitter/@leggy0308

Attached to the Instagram post she wrote, "I said YES! But he has to wait 25 years. this sweet boy Sebastian is a little gentleman. #pinkring #proposal #mademyday #jersey #spreadthelovetour."

While Sebastian won over Miranda at her meet and greet, he might have a bit of competition seeing as the country star is currently dating fellow singer Anderson East.

The blonde beauty, who split from husband Blake Shelton last year, confirmed her relationship with the 28-year-old at the start of the New Year by posting a photo of herself and Anderson cuddling on January 1, writing, “The snuggle is real...”

