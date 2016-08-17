Kristen Stewart gets candid about her very public relationship with Robert Pattinson

Years after splitting from her Twilight co-star, Robert Pattinson, Kristen Stewart is getting candid about her former beau in a new interview with T magazine’s Women's Fashion issue. “People wanted me and Rob to be together so badly that our relationship was made into a product,” she confessed. “It wasn’t real life anymore. And that was gross to me.”

Photo: Kevin Mazur/TCA 2012/WireImage

Kristen continued, “It’s not that I want to hide who I am or hide anything I’m doing in my life. It’s that I don’t want to become a part of a story for entertainment value.”

The pair first met on the set of their 2008 film, Twilight, playing onscreen loves Bella Swan and Edward Cullen. Since splitting from the actor in 2013, Kristen has moved on to dating visual-effects producer Alicia Cargile.

"I would never talk about any of my relationships before, but once I started dating girls it seemed like there was an opportunity to represent something really positive," the Café Society actress said. "I still want to protect my personal life, but I don't want to seem like I'm protecting the idea, so that does sort of feel like I owe something to people."

Photo: Photo: Venturelli/WireImage

Back in July, the 26-year-old professed her “love” for her girlfriend of three years during an interview with Elle UK. “When I was dating a guy I was hiding everything that I did because everything personal felt like it was immediately trivialized, so I didn't like it,” Kristen admitted to the publication.

She added, "We were turned into these characters and placed into this ridiculous comic book, and I was like, 'That's mine. You're making my relationship something that it's not.' I didn't like that. But then it changed when I started dating a girl. I was like, 'Actually, to hide this provides the implication that I'm not down with it or I'm ashamed of it, so I had to alter how I approached being in public. It opened my life up and I'm so much happier."